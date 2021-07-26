Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion.

SU stock opened at C$26.14 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,452.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

