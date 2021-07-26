Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

