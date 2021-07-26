Suretly Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $47,084.53 and $62.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.85 or 0.00859041 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.