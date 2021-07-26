SVB Leerink Analysts Give Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) a $38.75 Price Target

SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

