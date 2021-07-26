SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.88.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

