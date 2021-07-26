SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.88.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.