Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,263,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.