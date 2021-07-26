Syscoin Market Cap Hits $87.50 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Syscoin has a market cap of $87.50 million and $2.04 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00350430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,201,385 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

