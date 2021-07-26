TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TAL. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.01.

Shares of TAL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

