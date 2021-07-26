Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$49.31 on Thursday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$25.75 and a 12 month high of C$66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.24 million and a PE ratio of 100.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

