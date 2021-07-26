Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th.

TELNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

