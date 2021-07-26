Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

