TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0050

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $475,583.88 and $28,526.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

