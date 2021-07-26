TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $708.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.49 million and approximately $708.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00108244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00131752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,262.43 or 0.99886206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.00822583 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,472,484,252 coins and its circulating supply is 43,471,755,143 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

