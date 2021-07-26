Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.88.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.