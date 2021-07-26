The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 178,610 shares.The stock last traded at $732.02 and had previously closed at $701.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

