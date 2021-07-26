The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.59. 56,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,602. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,358 shares of company stock worth $84,632,412. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

