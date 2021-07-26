The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

