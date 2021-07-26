The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

