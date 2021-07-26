The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $374.05 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

