The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

