The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,045. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.