The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.45 Million

Brokerages predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce $898.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $950.00 million. The Toro posted sales of $840.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

