The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $13.58. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

