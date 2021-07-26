THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $992.05 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00011060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $992.05 million and $180.62 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00113414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00134505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.39 or 0.99971029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00828538 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

