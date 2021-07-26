Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

