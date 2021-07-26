Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.10 Million Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EchoStar by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 539,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after buying an additional 511,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 190,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SATS opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

