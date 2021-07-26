Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $102.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

