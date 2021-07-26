Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,343 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period.

EWX stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

