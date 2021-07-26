Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,359 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

