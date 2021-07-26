Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,878 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Ichor worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after buying an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 98,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

ICHR stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.