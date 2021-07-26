Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 54 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $198.84 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

