Titan Coin Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $1,111.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005984 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

