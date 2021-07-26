Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURV. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

CURV stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

