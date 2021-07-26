TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,258,939. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $649.02 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

