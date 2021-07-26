TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

