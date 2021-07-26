TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

PSK opened at $43.70 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

