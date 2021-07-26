TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

