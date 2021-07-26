TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $172.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

