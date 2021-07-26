Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $952.96

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 952.96 ($12.45) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28), with a volume of 52600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 940 ($12.28).

The stock has a market cap of £275.71 million and a P/E ratio of 164.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 893.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.