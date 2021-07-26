Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

