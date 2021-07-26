Transcat (TRNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $458.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

