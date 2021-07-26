TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

