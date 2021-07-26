Travala.com Market Capitalization Reaches $92.73 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and $3.90 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00005076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00104458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00130343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.42 or 1.00120326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00824193 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,504,118 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.