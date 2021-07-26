Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93. Trex has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

