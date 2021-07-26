TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

TNET stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,603. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.