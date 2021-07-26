Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 10.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,644 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

