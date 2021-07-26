Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

