TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $288,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,767. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $399.16 and a one year high of $533.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.