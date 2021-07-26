TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 126 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,499. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $177.78 and a twelve month high of $248.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

