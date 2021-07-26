TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 625 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

